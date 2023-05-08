NO. 23-4-00866-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00866-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of

MICHAEL McDONOUGH,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED on May 5th, 2023.

Personal Representative of said Estate

/s/Wendy N. McDonough

WENDY N. McDONOUGH

2218 Day Island Blvd W

University Place, WA 98466

Prepared by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/David Petrich

DAVID B. PETRICH, WSBA #18711

Attorneys for Personal Representative

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, Washington 98402

(253) 572-4500

First day of publication began

on May 8, 2023.

IDX-976504

May 8, 15, 22, 2023