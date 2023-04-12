No.: 23-4-00786-0
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE
COUNTY OF PIERCE
In re the Estate of:
Jimmy Massey,
Deceased.
Kwang Massey has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: April 12, 2023
Personal Representative:
Kwang Massey
Attorney for Estate:
Date: April 12, 2023 /s/ Jason Giesler Jason Giesler, WSBA #44390
Address for Mailing or Service:
Jason Giesler
Attorney at Law
2223-112th Ave NE, Suite 202
Bellevue, WA 98004
and
Pierce County Superior Court
930 Tacoma Ave S #334
Tacoma, WA 98402
IDX-974853
April 12, 19, 26, 2022