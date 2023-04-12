No.: 23-4-00786-0

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE

COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

Jimmy Massey,

Deceased.

Kwang Massey has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (a) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: April 12, 2023

Personal Representative:

Kwang Massey

Attorney for Estate:

Date: April 12, 2023 /s/ Jason Giesler Jason Giesler, WSBA #44390

Address for Mailing or Service:

Jason Giesler

Attorney at Law

2223-112th Ave NE, Suite 202

Bellevue, WA 98004

and

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Ave S #334

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-974853

April 12, 19, 26, 2022