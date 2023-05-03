NO. 23-4-00766-31

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SNOHOMISH COUNTY

In Re the Estate of: ALICIA APOLONIA McMURREY, a/k/a ALICE A. McMURREY, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty (30) days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

DATE OF FILING COPY OF NOTICE TO CREDITORS: 04/28/2023 DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 05/03/2023 /s/Mark Wiggins, Personal Representative Mark T. Patterson II, WSBA #13777

Attorney for Estate

Newton * Kight LLP

PO Box 79 Everett Washington 98206 Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Superior Court of Washington for Snohomish County, No. 23-4-00766-31

May 3, 10, 17, 2023