NO. 23-4-00761-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00761-4

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In re the Estate of

ALICE M. COLBERT, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED March 21, 2023.

Personal Representative of said Estate

/s/John C. Colbert

c/o Automatic Wilbert Vault Co.

Inc.

P.O. Box 45517

Tacoma, WA 98448

Prepared by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ Ahmad F. Khalaf

AHMAD F. KHALAF, WSBA #50090

AMY C. LEWIS, WSBA #22176

Attorneys for Personal Representative

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, Washington 98402

(253) 572-4500

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: April 24, 2023.

April 24, May 1, 8, 2023