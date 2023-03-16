No. 23-4-00634-1

NOTICE OF HEARING AND DECLARATION OF MAILING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Matter of the Estate of:

HELEN Y. SCHWARTZ, Deceased.

TO THE CLERK OF THE COURT and all other parties and persons entitled to notice, as listed on Page 2. Hearing Location, Date, and Time:

Court: Pierce County Superior Court Address: 930 Tacoma Ave. S Tacoma, WA 98402 Court Rm.: Room 127, Via Zoom: https://piercecountywa.zoom.us/j/97636771546?pwd=UkVFUlIrKzB1Vmk0Y1BXdjczSjdqQT09#success Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 1:30 p.m. Nature of relief requested: I ask the court to: Appoint Jessica Kirkwood Administrator of the Estate of Helen Y. Schwartz

Declaration of Mailing

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Washington, that on the date written below, I forwarded this notice of hearing and declaration of mailing along with the Petition for Letters of Administration and Non-Intervention Powers, Finding of Solvency, Waiver of Bond, and Other Relief and proposed Order Appointing Administrator to the persons and address listed below

Signed at Tacoma, WA on the 14th day of March, 2023

/s/Judson C. Gray Judson C. Gray, WSBA #15195

Attorney for Petitioner

4142 6th Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98406

Gea Schwartz (aka Gea Klug)

5115 Junett St.

Tacoma, WA 98409

X USPS Regular Mail

X USPS Certified Mail

X Hand Delivery

Publication

Erich Schwartz

13007 Meridian Ave. S

Everett, WA 98208

X USPS Regular Mail

X USPS Certified Mail

Hand Delivery

Publication

Sheri Thompson USPS Regular Mail

USPS Certified Mail

Hand Delivery

X Publication

IDX-973383

March 16, 2023