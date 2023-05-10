No. 23-4-00629-4-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23-4-00629-4
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(RCW 11.40.030)
(NTCRD)
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY
In Re The Estate of:
HELEN MARIE CAIN,
Deceased.
The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.
Date of First Publication: May 10, 2023
Date of Last Publication: May 24, 2023
Deadline for Notice to Estate: September 11, 2023
Barbara Conti, Personal Representative
Address for Mailing or Service: 11401 127th Street East, Puyallup, WA 98374
Counsel: Keith Armstrong
Strong International Law Group
841 174th Street South Spanaway, WA 98387
(253) 221-0285; (253) 539-2810 fax
Keith@StrongInternationalLaw.com Court of probate proceedings and
cause number:
Pierce County Superior Court No.
23-4-00629-4
930 Tacoma Avenue South, #334
Tacoma, WA 98402
IDX-976556
May 10, 17, 24, 2023