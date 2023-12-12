No. 23-4-00620-29

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR SKAGIT COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of

SHERRYLYNN BRADSHAW, Deceased. KAREN HINDS has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (A) 30 days after the pesonal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); (B) or four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication: December 12, 2023.

KAREN HINDS

Personal Representative

Attorneys for Personal Representative

By; ANDREW C. SCHUH, WSBA #47724

SKAGIT LAW GROUP, PLLC

P. O. Box 336/ 227 Freeway Drive, Suite B

Mount Vernon, WA 98273

360-336-1000

IDX-988592

December 12, 19, 26, 2023