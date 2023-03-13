NO. 23-4-00596-4

NONPROBATE NOTICE

TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.42.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

Nonprobate Estate of

STEPHEN JAY ST. CLAIR,

Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

As Notice Agent, Stephanie St.

Clair has elected to give notice to Decedent’s creditors.

On the date of filing of this Non-

probate Notice to Creditors with the Court, the Notice Agent had no knowledge of:

Any other person acting as No-

tice Agent; or

The appointment of a Personal

Representative for Decedent’s

probate estate in the state of

Washington.

According to the records of the

Court that were then available:

No cause number regarding

Decedent had been issued to any

other Notice Agent; and

No Personal Representative of De

cedent’s probate estate had been appointed.

Any person having a claim against Decedent must present the claim:

Before the time when the claim would be barred by any applicable statute of limitations, and in the manner provided in RCW 11.42.070 by filing with the Court the original of the signed Creditor’s Claim, and

By serving upon or mailing by

first class mail to the address provided below a copy of the signed Creditor’s Claim by the later to occur of:

* Thirty (30) days after you are served or receive by mail this Notice to you as provided in RCW 11.42.020(2)(c), or

* Four (4) months after the date of first publication of this Notice.

If the Creditor’s Claim is not presented within the foregoing time period, the claim will be forever barred except as provided in RCW 11.42.050 and 11.42.060. This bar is effective for claims against both the Decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication:

March 13, 2023

Notice Agent:

Stephanie St. Clair

Attorney for the Notice Agent:

Karol A. Whealdon

Address for Mailing or Service:

Andrews Law Office, PLLC

1320 Alameda Avenue, Suite C

Fircrest, WA 98466

DATED this ___ day of _______, 2023.

ANDREWS LAW OFFICE, PLLC

Karol A. Whealdon, WSBA# 28976

Attorneys for Notice Agent

IDX-973085

March 13, 20, 27, 2023