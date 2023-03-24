NO. 23-4-00581-6

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re Estate of ANTHONY JAMES FLORA, Deceased.

The named below person has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 24, 2023

Personal Representative:

Anthony Joseph Flora

Attorney for the Estate:

TANYA PEMBERTON

Address for Mailing or Service:

PO Box 7406

Tacoma, WA 98417-0406 253-572-5760

IDX-973806

March 24, 31, April 7, 2023