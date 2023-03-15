NO. 23-4-00561-1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE ESTATE OF EVONNE L. WISE, DECEASED.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statue of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing an original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 03/15/2023

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Dennis Drewes

ATTORNEY FOR THE PERSONAL REPRESENTA-

TIVE:

J. Alece Cox

ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SER-

VICE:

COUNSELL, MURPHY & COX, P.S.

8849 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98444

COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDINGS AND CAUSE NUMBER: Pierce County Superior Court, Cause No. 23-4-00561-1

Dated this 13th day of March, 2023.

COUNSELL, MURPHY & COX, P.S.

/s/J. ALECE COX

J. Alece Cox, WSBA #13460

Of Attorneys for Personal Representative

IDX-973259

March 15, 22, 29, 2023