No. 23-4-00540-9-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23-4-00540-9

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Superior Court for the State of Washington for Pierce County

For the Estate of Carolyn Sue Nicodemus

The personal representative named below has been appointed as the personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 (1) (c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to both claims against the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets. Date of first publication: April 25, 2023

Personal Representative:

Ronald Leeroy Ulmen, Jr. Attorney for the personal representative: Ronald Leeroy Ulmen, Jr.

Address for mailing or service:

6504 121st St. NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

IDX-975686

April 25, May 2, 9, 2023