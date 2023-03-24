NO. 23-4-00522-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00522-1
PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS
SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON
COUNTY OF PIERCE
IN RE THE ESTATE OF
DAVID ENANDER NELSON, Decedent.
The Personal Representative, Pa-
cific Guardianship Services (PGS), named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the Decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, must present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (A) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020; or
(B) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: The Tacoma Daily Index Pierce County, Washington on
March 24, 2023.
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
Pacific Guardianship Services
ATTORNEYS FOR PERSONAL REP-RESENTATIVE:
Neil & Neil, P.S.
ADDRESS FOR MAILING OR SER-
VICE:
5302 Pacific Avenue
Tacoma, Washington 98408
COURT OF PROBATE PROCEEDING AND CAUSE NUMBER: PIERCE COUNTY, CAUSE #23-4-00522-1
/s/Christopher E. Neil
PACIFIC GUARDIANSHIP SERVICES
Wash. Certified Professional Guar-
dian and Conservator Agency
#PG005146
by CHRISTOPHER E. NEIL, Director
/s/Christopher E. Neil
CHRISTOPHER E. NEIL, #5295
Attorney for Personal Representaive
IDX-973769
March 24, 31, April 7, 2023