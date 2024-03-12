No. 23-4-00485-2
NOTICE OF HEARING ON AMENDED FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR
DISTRIBUTION
RCW 11.68.110
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE
In the Matter of the Estate of: JEFF BUTLER, Deceased.
NOTICE IS GIVEN that Jessica Butler, the Administrator of the above Estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her Final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Final Report will be heard on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. in the probate commissioner’s court, Room 100 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.
DATED this 8th day of March, 2024.
/s/Jessica Butler
Jessica Butler, Administrator, c/o CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC
Attorneys for the Estate
317 South Meridian
Puyallup, WA 98371
IDX-992917
March 12, 2024