No. 23-4-00468-7 SEA

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

In re the Estate of LOLITA INGRIDA VELMER, Deceased.

The person named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing in Superior Court: August 10, 2023 Date of First Publication: August 11, 2023

Personal Representative:

John B. Elliott

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Robert P. Brouillard, WSBA #19786

Address for Mailing or Service:

Law Office of Robert P. Brouillard

PO Box 60006

Shoreline, WA 98160

(206) 861-9012

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number:

King County Superior Court, Cause No. 23-4-00468-7 SEA

August 11, 18, 25, 2023