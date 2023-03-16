NO. 23-4-00457-7-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00457-7

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of WAYNE STUART MELTON, Deceased.

Probate Notice to Creditors – RCW 11.40.030

The Personal Representative/Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative/Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the deceased must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative/Administrator, or the attorneys of record, at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Clerk of the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of:

(1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative/Administrator served or mailed the Notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or

(2) Four (4) months after the date of the first publication of the Notice.

If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington, this 24 day of Feb, 2023.

/s/TODD MELTON

Administrator of the Estate of WAYNE STUART MELTON, Deceased

/s/ John A. Sterbick, WSBA #17805

Attorney for Estate of

WAYNE STUART MELTON

STERBICK & ASSOCIATES, P.S.

1010 So I St

Tacoma, WA 98405

253-383-0140 DATE OF FILING: DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: March 16, 2023

IDX-973411

March 16, 23, 30, 2023