No. 23-4-00342-2-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23-4-00342-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of:

BONNIE DEE NORDENSTROM,

Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed and has qualified as Administrator of this estate. Any persons having a claim against the decedent must, before the time such claims would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the administrator or the administrator’s attorney at the address stated below, a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the Court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020 or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Decedent’s date of death was December 16, 2022.

Date of Filing Copy of Notice to Creditors with Clerk of Court: February 10, 2023

Date of First Publication: February 14, 2023

Administrator: Jeannie Dee Craig

Attorney for Administrator:

STEPHEN W. FISHER

Address for Mailing or Service 6314 19TH STREET WEST, STE 8

FIRCREST WA 98466

February 14, 21, 28, 2023