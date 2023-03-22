NO. 23-4-00299-06-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00299-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF CLARK COUNTY, WASHINGTON

In re the Estate of:

PAUL D. SYSLO, Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION:

March 22, 2023.

Personal Representative:

EDWARD J. SYSLO

17331 NE 19TH DRIVE

RIDGEFIELD, WA 98642

Attorney for the Personal Representative: BRIAN MACKENZIE

10000 NE 7TH AVENUE, SUITE 370

VANCOUVER, WA 98685

(360) 949-7480

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Clark County, Washington Superior Court Cause No. 23-4-00299-06

CLARK COUNTY COURTHOUSE

1200 FRANKLIN

P. O. BOX 5000

VANCOUVER, WA 98668

/s/ Brian MacKenzie

BRIAN MacKENZIE, WSBA#44809

IDX-973712

March 22, 29, April 5, 2023