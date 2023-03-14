No. 23-4-00272-06-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 23-4-00272-06

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

PROBATE DEPARTMENT

FOR CLARK COUNTY

ESTATE OF:

Victoria Theresa Ash, Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 14, 2023 in Pierce County Co-Personal Representatives: Janice A. Torkelson and Richard R. Ash Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Brandon C. Bittner, Bittner & Hahs, P.C.

Address for Mailing or Service:

4949 SW Meadows Rd, Ste 260,

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: Clark County; Case No. 23-4-00272-06

Attorney of Record: /s/Brandon C. Bittner,

WSBA#40256

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Brandon C. Bittner

Bittner & Hahs, P.C.

4949 SW Meadows Rd., Ste 260

Lake Oswego, OR 97035

Tel: (503) 228-5626

Fax: (503) 228-8566

Email: bbittner@bittner-hahs.com WSBA #40256

March 14, 21, 28, 2023