NO. 23-4-00261-2

PROBATE NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF

PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

John Robert Callinsky, Deceased.

The Executor named below has been appointed as Executor of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent that arose before the decedent’s death must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Executor at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Executor served or mailed the notice to the creditors as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim will be forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of first publication:

January 17, 2024

Executor:

Jack L. Callinsky

Address for Mailing

or Service:

1801 South Visscher

Tacoma Wa. 98465

IDX-990048

January 17, 24, 31, 2024