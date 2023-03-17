NO. 23-4-00209-18

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KITSAP

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE

OF

GWEN J. ELLER,

Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both Decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of Filing Notice to Creditors

with Clerk of the Court:

March 9, 2023

Date of First Publication in the

Tacoma Daily Index in Pierce

County, WA: March 17, 2023

Personal Representative:

Holly J. Winderl Attorneys for Personal Representative:

Sanchez, Mitchell, Eastman &

Cure, PSC

Address for Mailing for Service:

4110 Kitsap Way, Suite 200

Bremerton, WA 98312-2401

IDX-973195

March 17, 24, 31, 2023