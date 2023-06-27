NO. 23-4-00185-3-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00185-3

AMENDED PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re Estate of MARILYN MASTERMAN, Deceased.

MARJANNE K. MASTERMAN has been appointed and has qualified as Personal Representative (PR) of above captioned estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the PR at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the PR served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the probate assets and nonprobate assets of the decedent.

DATED: June 13, 2023

FIRST PUBLICATION: June 27, 2023

AIKEN, ST. LOUIS & SILJEG, P.S.

/s/ Wallace E Skidmore, Jr.

WALLACE E. SKIDMORE, JR.

WSBA No. 05356

Attorney for Personal Representative

Address for Mailing or Service:

Estate of Marilyn Masterman

c/o Wallace E. Skidmore, Jr.

Aiken St. Louis & Siljeg, P.S.

801 Second Ave., Suite 1200

Seattle, WA 98104

Court of probate proceedings: Pierce County Superior Court

Cause No. 23-4-00185-3

IDX-979436

Junu 27, July 5, 11, 2023