No. 23-4-00179-36-NOTICE OF CREDITORS

No. 23-4-00179-36

PROBATE NOTICE OF CREDITORS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF WALLA WALLA

In Re the Estate of

RICHARD M. BARNEY JR., Deceased.

The Co-Personal Representatives named below have been appointed as Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Co-Personal Representatives or the Co-Personal Representatives’ attorney stated below a copy of the claim and filing of the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the Co-Personal Representatives served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Co-Personal Representatives:

JENNIFER K. DUBINSKY &

EUGENE M. RUSSELL

Date of First Publication: August 24, 2023

/s/JENNIFER K. DUBINSKY

Co-Personal Representative of the

Estate of RICHARD M. BARNEY,

JR.

/s/EUGENE M. RUSSELL

Co-Personal Representative of the

Estate of RICHARD M. BARNEY,

JR.

Attorney for the Co-Personal Representatives and address for mailing and service: Steven C. Frol

Minnick-Hayner, P.S.

P.O. Box 1757

249 West Alder

Walla Walla, WA 99362

IDX-982831

August 24, 31, September 7, 2023