NO. 23-4-00142-18-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 23-4-00142-18

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR KITSAP COUNTY

IN RE THE ESTATE OF,

JAMES K. SELLS,

Deceased.

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: March 8, 2023

Personal Representative:

Elizabeth A. Simmons

12914 Crescent Valley Dr. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Attorney for Personal Representa-

tive:

Anne M. Montgomery,

WSBA #23579

Ryan, Montgomery & Armstrong,

Inc. P.S.

9657 Levin Road NW, Suite 240

Silverdale, WA 98383

Phone 360-307-8860

Fax 360-307-8865

IDX-972426

March 8, 15, 22, 2023