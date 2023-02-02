No. 23-4-00031-21

Notice to Creditors

RCW 11.40.030

Superior Court of Washington

County of Lewis

In the Matter of the Combined Estates of:

Gail E. Bryant and Robert A. Bryant, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. Any person having a claim against the decedents must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty (30) days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four (4) months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedents’ probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: February 2, 2023

Personal Representative:

Roger Neal

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

Marc Wheeler, WSBA #7860

Address for Mailing or Service:

Roger Neal

c/o Marc Wheeler

Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 202

Centralia, WA 98531

Court of probate proceedings

and cause number: Lewis County Superior Court

Cause No. 23-4-0003121

/s/Roger Neal

Personal Representative

IDX-970722

February 2, 9, 16, 2023