NO. 23-3-03726-9
SUMMONS:
NOTICE ABOUT A MARRIAGE OR DOMESTIC
PARTNERSHIP (SM) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR PIERCE COUNTY
IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF
LAURA MONTOYA NATERAS, Petitioner,
JOSE LUIS PINA MALDONADO,
Respondent
SUMMONS: NOTICE ABOUT A MARRIAGE OR DOMESTIC
PARTNERSHIP
To the Respondent:
Your spouse/ domestic partner started a case asking the court:
To end your marriage.
Petitioner’s Lawyer: Gretchen Korb-Nice
Petitioner’s Address for Service: 5507 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce
Court’s Address for filing:
930 Tacoma Ave South
Room 334
Tacoma, WA 98402
You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be served on Petitioner within 20 days of the date you were served this Summons (60 days if you were served outside of Washington State). If the case has been filed in court, you must also file your Response by the same deadline. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:
•No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and
•The court may approve the Petitioner’s requests without hearing your side. (This is called a default judgment.)
Lawyer not required. It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.
Follow these steps:
1. Read the Petition and any other documents you receive with this Summons. These documents explain what Petitioner is asking for.
2. Fill out the Response on one of these forms:
• Response to Petition about a Marriage (FL Divorce 211) if you are married, or
• Response to Petition about a Registered Domestic Partnership (FL Divorce 212) if you are a domestic partner.
You can get the Response and other forms at:
• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms
• Washington Law Help: www.wa shingtonlawhelp.org, or
• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).
3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to Petitioner at the petitioner’s address for service
listed on page 1.
4. File your original Response with the clerk of the court at the court’s address for filing listed on page 1.
/s/ GRETCHEN KORB-NICE
November 8, 2023
Gretchen Korb-Nice,
WSBA #40331 IDX-988782
December 14, 21, 28, 2023 January 3, 10, 17, 2024