NO. 23-3-03726-9

SUMMONS:

NOTICE ABOUT A MARRIAGE OR DOMESTIC

PARTNERSHIP (SM) SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF

LAURA MONTOYA NATERAS, Petitioner,

JOSE LUIS PINA MALDONADO,

Respondent

SUMMONS: NOTICE ABOUT A MARRIAGE OR DOMESTIC

PARTNERSHIP

To the Respondent:

Your spouse/ domestic partner started a case asking the court:

To end your marriage.

Petitioner’s Lawyer: Gretchen Korb-Nice

Petitioner’s Address for Service: 5507 35th Ave NE

Seattle, WA 98105

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

Court’s Address for filing:

930 Tacoma Ave South

Room 334

Tacoma, WA 98402

You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side. Deadline! Your Response must be served on Petitioner within 20 days of the date you were served this Summons (60 days if you were served outside of Washington State). If the case has been filed in court, you must also file your Response by the same deadline. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

•No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

•The court may approve the Petitioner’s requests without hearing your side. (This is called a default judgment.)

Lawyer not required. It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents you receive with this Summons. These documents explain what Petitioner is asking for.

2. Fill out the Response on one of these forms:

• Response to Petition about a Marriage (FL Divorce 211) if you are married, or

• Response to Petition about a Registered Domestic Partnership (FL Divorce 212) if you are a domestic partner.

You can get the Response and other forms at:

• The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

• Washington Law Help: www.wa shingtonlawhelp.org, or

• The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to Petitioner at the petitioner’s address for service

listed on page 1.

4. File your original Response with the clerk of the court at the court’s address for filing listed on page 1.

/s/ GRETCHEN KORB-NICE

November 8, 2023

Gretchen Korb-Nice,

WSBA #40331 IDX-988782

December 14, 21, 28, 2023 January 3, 10, 17, 2024