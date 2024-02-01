No. 23-2-11973

AMENDED SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

DAVID GILMORE, an individual Plaintiff,

vs. ADAM ROBERGE, an individual, TALEETHA PORTER, an individual, and all other occupants

Defendants.

TO: ADAM ROBERGE

TO: TALEETHA PORTER

TO: ALL OTHER OCCUPANTS

The State of Washington to the said Defendants Adam Roberge and Taleetha Porter. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 1st day of February 2024 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, David Gilmore and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff Cindy A. Johnson and Pierre E. Acebedo at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. In this case, a default judgment ejecting Defendants from the property and assessing damages for Defendants’ actions will be entered by the Court.

If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

Plaintiff’s Attorney’s:

Cindy A. Johnson Pierre E. Acebedo

Acebedo & Johnson, LLC.

112 Third St. SW

Puyallup, WA 98371

IDX-990902

February 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, March 7, 2024