NO. 23-2-11636-0

SUMMONS PURSUANT TO CR 4(D)(3)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WASHINGTON STATE DEBT ACQUISITION, LLC, Plaintiff,

v.

TOWN CENTER SELF STORAGE, LLC, a Washington limited liability company; and SIEVERT LARSSON, Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANT SIEVERT LARSSON: A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled court by Plaintiff Washington State Debt Acquisition, LLC (“WA Debt”). Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the Complaint for Declaratory Relief, Contempt, and Breach of contract (“Complaint”), a copy of which is served upon you with this Summons.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 28th day of May 2024, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff WA Debt, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff, Schweet Linde & Rosenblum, PLLC, at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

Plaintiff seeks relief from Defendant for declaratory relief, contempt, and breach of contract in regards to Defendant and Defendant Town Center Self Storage, LLC.

If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington and the Order to Serve by Publication entered May 16, 2024, in the above-entitled action. DATED: May 28, 2024

SCHWEET LINDE & ROSENBLUM, PLLC

/s/ Jacob D. Rosenblum/

Jacob D. Rosenblum,

WSBA #42629

John A. McIntosh,

WSBA #43113

Attorneys for Plaintiff

IDX-996827

May 28, June 4, 11, 18, 25, July 2, 2024