No. 23-2-08922-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

JESSEE S. RANKIN, an individual

Plaintiff,

Vs.

THE ESTATE OF MARJORIE L. DEC, and all heirs, successors and assigns; THE ESTATE OF LINDA K. LUTHER and all heirs, successors and assigns; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants THE ESTATE OF MARJORIE L. DEC, and all heirs, successors and assigns; THE ESTATE OF LINDA K. LUTHER and all heirs, successors and assigns; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 16th day of August 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff JESSEE S. RANKIN and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is whether Defendants have any interest in the subject real property due to a lack of probate for either estate. Dated this 14th day of August 2023.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-982443

August 16, 23, 30, September 6, 13, 20, 2023