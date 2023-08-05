NO. 23-2-08717-3 AMENDED SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

WILLIAM E. SAGER AND ELIZABETH SAGER, a married couple, Plaintiffs, v. Heirs and Devisees of MARVIN H. HAGEN, deceased; Heirs and Devisees of ROGER F. SILVA, deceased; and Heirs and Devisees of HELEN A. SILVA, deceased; also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real property described in the complaint herein, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF MARVIN H. HAGEN, deceased; AND ALSO TO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF ROGER F. SILVA, deceased; AND ALSO TO THE UNKNOWN HEIRS OR DEVISEES OF HELEN A. SILVA, deceased; AND ALSO TO ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN OR INTEREST IN REAL ESTATE DESCRIBED IN COMPLAINT HEREIN: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the first day of publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 7th day of August, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint for Quiet Title of the plaintiffs, WILLIAM E. SAGER and ELIZABETH SAGER, a married couple, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the plaintiffs, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint for Quiet Title, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs seek to deprive defendants, and all other persons, of any and all right in and to real property located in Pierce County, Washington and described in the manner set forth in the Complaint for Quiet Title. This Summons is issued pursuant RCW 4.28.110 and to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington. Dated this 3rd day of August, 2023. GORDON THOMAS HONEYWELL LLP By /s/William T. Lynn, WSBA No. 07887 Blynn@gth-law.com

Attorneys for Plaintiff 1201 PACIFIC AVENUE, SUITE 2100 POST OFFICE BOX 1157 TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98401-1157

IDX-981835

August 7, 14, 21, 28, September 5, 11, 2023