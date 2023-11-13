NO. 23-2-08140-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE

NUMERICA CREDIT UNION,

Plaintiffs,

v.

CHRISTOPHER D. STRACHAN individually and any marital community of CHRISTOPHER D. STRACHAN and. JANE DOE STRACHAN, husband and wife,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Christopher D. Strachan and Jane Doe Strachan:

You are hereby summoned to appearvithin sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 13th day of November, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Numerica Credit Union, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys’ for plaintiff Numerica Credit Union, at their office below stated; and in case of your faihire so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is an action to recover on a Complaint for Monies Due for defendants failure to pay.

Dated this 8th day of November, 2023

PHILLABAUM, LEDLIN, MATTHEWS

& SHELDON, PLLC

By: /s/ Benjamin D. Phillabaum

BENJAMIN D. PHILLABAUM, WSBA# 48089

1235 N. Post, Ste 100, Spokane, WA 99201

IDX-987204

November 13, 20, 27, December 4, 11, 18, 2023