No. 23-2-07983-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

PG-32, LLC, a Washington limited liability company; and MGT MANAGEMENT, LLC, a Washington limited liability company,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

UAG HOLDING 1, a foreign entity; and JAY KING and JANE DOE KING, husband and wife; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants.. The State of Washington to Defendants JAY KING and JANE DOE KING, husband and wife; and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 18th day of July 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs PG-32 LLC, A Washington Limited Liability Company and MGT MANAGEMENT, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether Defendants have any legal or equitable interest in the real property located at 8602 South C Street, Tacoma, Washington 98444, including any interest under certain Quit Claim Deeds recorded in Pierce County under recording numbers 202303150330 and 202303150331 and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject properties. Dated this 14th day of July 2023.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3892

IDX-980722

July 18, 25, August 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023