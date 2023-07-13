No. 23-2-07691-1

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

GLEN R. CLAUSING AS ADMINISTRATOR FOR THE ESTATE OF CLAUDIA A. LEWIS,

Plaintiff,

vs.

UAG HOLDING 1 TRUST, UAG INVESTMENT, LLC, a New Mexico limited liability company, their heirs, successors, and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property,

Defendants. The State of Washington to Defendants UAG HOLDING 1 TRUST, their heirs, successors, and assigns, and any and all other parties claiming an interest in the below described real property

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 13th day of July 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff GLEN R. CLAUSING AS ADMINISTRATOR FOR THE ESTATE OF CLAUDIA A. LEWIS, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether Defendants have any legal or equitable interest in the real property located at 7620 S. Sheridan Avenue, Tacoma, Washington 98408, including any interest under a certain Quit Claim Deed recorded in Pierce County under recording number 202211100443 and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject properties. Dated this 11th day of July 2023.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3892

IDX-980433

July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 2023