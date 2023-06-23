No. 23-2-07642-2

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

MICKEY DILLON, a single man; JEANNIE G. OLSON, a single woman,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

ASHLEY OLSON, a single woman; SCOTT ODELL WEEMS, a single man, and any and all personas claiming any legal or equitable interest in the below described real property including any and all occupants,

Defendants. The State of Washington to Defendant SCOTT ODELL WEEMS, a single man, and any and all personas claiming any legal or equitable interest in the below described real property including any and all occupants

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 23rd day of June 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs MICKEY DILLON and JEANNIE G. OLSON, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject of this action is whether Defendants have any legal or equitable interest in the real property located at 31415 71st Avenue S, Roy, Washington 98580, including any interest under a certain Promissory Note recorded in Pierce County under recording number 202207180272 and whether Plaintiffs are entitled to a judgment quieting title in the subject properties. Dated this 22nd day of June 2023.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Matthew Link Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3892

IDX-979238

June 23, 30, July 7, 14, ,21, 28, 2023