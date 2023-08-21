No. 23-2-07583-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

SHANE PERRY and KIMBERLY PERRY, husband and wife,

Plaintiffs

v.

AMAR WARD and JANE DOE WARD, husband and wife and the marital community comprised thereof; PAUL FULLER and JANE DOE FULLER, husband and wife and the marital community comprised thereof; WFD FINANCIAL, LLC, a Washington limited liability company; WFP TRANSPORTATION, LLC a Washington limited liability company; Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

TO: AMAR WARD and JANE DOE WARD, husband and wife, Defendants.

YOU are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 21st day of August, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiffs, Shane and Kimberly Perry, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiffs, Shane and Kimberly Perry, at his (or their) office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. Plaintiff’s complaint is for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, fraud, violation of the Securities Act of Washington, RCW 21.20, violation of The Consumer Protection Act, RCW 19.86, and judicial dissolution of WFP Transportation, LLC.

DATED this 18th day of August, 2023.

SMITH ALLING, P.S.

By /s/ Russell A. Knight

Russell A. Knight, WSBA #40614

Gabriel Hinman, WSBA #54950

Attorneys for Plaintiff

1501 Dock Street

Tacoma, WA 98402 IDX-982680

August 21, 28, September 5, 11, 18, 25, 2023