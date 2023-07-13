No. 23-2-07516-7

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

[60 DAYS]

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR PIERCE COUNTY

WEATHERVANE CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION, a Washington non-profit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ESTATE OF BILL NOTARFRANCISCO; NICHOLAS NOTARFRANCISCO; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF BILL NOTARFRANCISCO,

Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS: A lawsuit has been started against you in the above entitled court by WEATHERVANE CONDOMINIUM OWNERS ASSOCIATION, Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is served upon you with this Summons.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 13 th day of July, 2023 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff Weathervane Condominium Owners Association, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff , Rosehill Law, PLLC at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The object of this action is to obtain a judgment for foreclosure of assessment lien and related relief.

If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

DATED this 11th day of July, 2023.

ROSEHILL LAW, PLLC

By: /s/ Jennifer R. Hill

Jennifer R. Hill, WSBA #42010

Attorneys for Plaintiff

PO BOX 7988

TACOMA, WA 98417

IDX-980409

July 13, 20, 27, August 3, 10, 17, 2023