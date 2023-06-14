No. 23-2-06759-8

SUMMONS.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE:

WALTER D. SCAMEHORN, Plaintiff,

v.

SHEARON A. FOWLER ET VIR.,

Defendants,

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: SHEARON A. FOLWLER AND “JOHN DOE” FOWLER, Defendants:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 14th day of June, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, WALTER D. SCAMEHORN, and serve a copy of your answer upon David J. Britton, attorney for plaintiff, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The above entitled action is a lawsuit to quiet title to certain personal property situated in Pierce County, Washington, consisting of a 1974 Bendix Pacifica 48/24 mobile home, VIN # 24CGDS0740, located on the real property commonly known as 6201 157th Street NW, Gig Harbor, Pierce County, WA.

/s/ David J. Britton,

WSBA # 31748,

535 Dock Street, Suite 108,

Tacoma, WA 98402.

IDX-978744

June 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, 19, 2023