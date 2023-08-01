NO. 23-2-06730-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

ORANGE DOOR PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC, a Washington limited liability corporation; DAVE ROWE and JESS ROWE, and the marital community comprised thereof,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

GIANNA TRAYLOR, an individual,

Defendant.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: GIANNA TRAYLOR, Defendant

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 1st day of August, 2023, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiffs, ORANGE DOOR PROPERTY MANAGEMENT, LLC and DAVE ROWE and JESS ROWE, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for the Plaintiffs, Eisenhower Carlson PLLC and Beaumont A. Baily, at the office address below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. Plaintiff’s Complaint seeks judgment for: 1. All unpaid rent and utilities established by the lease for the property located at: 18404 Alpine Way East, Puyallup Washington 98374, and 2. Judgment for value of all personal property the Defendant wrongfully took from the premises located at: 18404 Alpine Way East, Puyallup, Washington 98374.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington, RCW 4.28.100, and RCW 4.28.110.

DATED this 28th day of July, 2023.

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

/s/ Beaumont A. Baily Beaumont A. Baily, WSBA No. 54984

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, Washington 98402

Telephone: (253) 572-4500

Facsimile: (253) 272-5732

E-Mail: BBaily@Eisenhowerlaw.com

IDX-981523

August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, September 5, 2023