No. 23-2-06681-8

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(RCW 4.28.110)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON, COUNTY OF PIERCE JANICE LEE WOLFE, as PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE for the ESTATE OF RALPH CURTIS WOLFE, Plaintiff,

v. HEIRS OF GERALD L. BAKKE, HEIRS OF RUSSELL G. BENOODT, and all parties similarly situated, JANE DOE 1-5, and JOHN DOE 1-5, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: DEFENDANT(S) ABOVE NAMED You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 11th day of May 2023 and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff above-named, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned Attorney for Plaintiff above-named, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of this action is to quiet title in certain real property in Pierce County, Washington. DATED this 8th day of May, 2023 ANDERSON LAW FIRM PLLC Mark B. Anderson, WSBA #25895 Attorney for Plaintiff

821 DOCK ST STE 209 PMB 4-12 TACOMA, WASHINGTON 98402

May 11, 18, 25, June 1, 8, 15, 2023