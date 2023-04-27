No. 23-2-05915-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

JUDITH LEE SHANER, an individual,

Plaintiff,

Vs.

BRYAN SHANER, a single individual; PARDEEP S. SIDHU, an individual as his separate estate; and IQBAL SAMRA, an individual as their separate estate; HOME POINT FINANCIAL CORPORATION, a New Jersey Corporation organized and existing under the laws of New Jersey; and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the below described real property adverse to that of Plaintiff’s title to the property,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Defendants BRYAN SHANER, a single individual; IQBAL SAMRA, an individual as their separate estate and all other persons or parties unknown claiming any legal or equitable right, title, estate, lien or interest in the below described real property adverse to that of Plaintiff’s title to the property,

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after April 27, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Complaint of the Plaintiff JUDITH LEE SHANER, an individual, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for Plaintiffs at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The subject is Judicial Foreclosure of property used as collateral to secure a Deed of Trust. Dated this 25th day of April 2023.

McFERRAN LAW, P.S.

/s/Heather Walley Matthew Link, WSBA #46659

Heather Walley, WSBA #44901

3906 S. 74th Street

Tacoma, WA 98409

(p): (253) 471-1200

(f): (253) 284-3855

IDX-975769

April 27, May 4, 11, 18, 25, June 1, 2023