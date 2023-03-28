NO. 23-2-05655-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

(60 DAYS)

RCW 4.28.100, CR 4(d)(3)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

NORTHWEST LANDING RESIDENTIAL OWNERS ASSOCIATION, a Washington State nonprofit corporation,

Plaintiff,

vs.

CHRISTOPHER L. BREWER and JANE OR JOHN DOE BREWER, a Washington Marital or Quasi-Marital Community,

Defendants.

TO THE DEFENDANTS: CHRISTOPHER L. BREWER and JANE OR JOHN DOE BREWER, a Washington Marital or Quasi-Marital Community

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled Court by Plaintiff NORTHWEST LANDING RESIDENTIAL OWNERS ASSOCIATION. Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written Complaint, a copy of which is served on you with this Summons.

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 28th day of March, 2023, and defend the above-entitled action in the above-entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff and serve a copy on the undersigned attorney for the Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court.

The object of this action being to collect unpaid assessments and foreclose a lien for the same. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.

This Summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

Dated March 23, 2023.

PERYEA SILVER TAYLOR

By: /s/ Bennett A. Taylor

Bennett A. Taylor, WSBA #41336

Attorneys for Plaintiff

1200 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1150

Seattle, WA 98101

(206) 403-1933

E-mail: btaylor@pstlawyers.com

March 28, April 4, 11, 18, 25, May 2, 2023