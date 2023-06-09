NO. 23-2 05617-1

Summons by Publication

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JAMIL TURNER, individually, Plaintiff, vs. CHRISTOPHER JONES, individually, and the martial community of CHRISTOPHER JONES and DOE JONES, Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said Christopher Jones, individually, and the martial community of Christopher Jones and Doe Jones

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff Mr. Jamil Turner, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff (Tomlinson Bomsztyk Russ) at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. On May 4, 2022, Mr. Turner and Defendant Jones executed a contract (“Contract”) wherein Defendant Jones was to construct a garage for Mr. Turner. The one-page Contract, presented to Mr. Turner by Defendant Jones, contained payment terms and work to be performed. Mr. Turner has performed all the obligations required on his part. He is currently owed $33,000, at a minimum, in addition to reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, based on the amounts he has paid for the unfinished and inadequate work performed by Defendant Jones. Defendant Jones’s failure to perform pursuant to the Contract is a material breach thereof.

TOMLINSON BOMSZTYCK RUSS Anthony S. Marinella, WSBA #55611

Aric S. Bomsztyk, WSBA # 38020

Attorneys for Plaintiff 1000 Second Ave, Suite #3660

Seattle, WA 98104

Phone: (206) 6211871

Fax: (206) 621-9907

tsm@tbr-law.com

