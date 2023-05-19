NO. 23-2-05230-2

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

The Estate of Jim E. Hogg, Deceased.

Plaintiff,

v.

Loretta Jeanne Chamberland; Steven Gale Tannahill; Carol Ann Lamb; James E. Tannahill; the lineal descendants of Orville E. Tannahill, deceased; and the marital communities/domestic partnerships of all defendants, known or unknown, and anyone claiming an interest in the property described in the complaint,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to Steven Gale Tannahill; and the marital communities/domestic partnerships of all defendants, known or unknown, also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the property described in the complaint. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 19th day of May, 2023, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, The Estate of Jim E. Hogg, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorney for plaintiff, Amber L. Hunt, at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgement will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court regarding a complaint for declaratory relief and to quiet title on real property located in Pierce County, tax parcel 0121158001. Amber L. Hunt

Attorney for Plaintiff 13901 NE 175th St. Suite G

Woodinville, WA 98072

King County, WA

May 19, 26, June 2, 9, 16, 23, 2023