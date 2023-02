NO. 23-2-04392-3

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

BRIAN D. DIKE, an individual,

Plaintiff,

vs.

MARGARETTE GALLAHER, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Virginia D. Dike, and as Successor Trustee of the Virginia D. Dike Living Trust; DANIEL MCDONOUGH, a single individual; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF F. VIRGINIA MCDONOUGH, deceased; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ANN ADELE MALLON, deceased; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF FLORENCE SCOTT, deceased; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THOMAS B. SCOTT, deceased; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF NORMA E. PERKINS, deceased; and also all other persons or parties claiming any rights, title, estate, lien or interest in real property described herein.

Defendants.

TO: THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF F. VIRGINIA MCDONOUGH, deceased; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF ANN ADELE MALLON, deceased; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF FLORENCE SCOTT, deceased; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF THOMAS B. SCOTT, deceased; THE HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF NORMA E. PERKINS, deceased; and also all other persons or parties claiming any rights, title, estate, lien or interest in real property described herein.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED TO APPEAR within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the first date of publication on February 10, 2023, and defend the above-entitled action in the Superior Court aforesaid, and answer the complaint of Plaintiff, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Plaintiff at their office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, a default judgment will be rendered against you according to the demands of the Complaint and granting the relief requested by the Plaintiff in this action, which has been filed with Clerk of said court.

The object of this action is to quiet title exclusively in Plaintiff and against Defendants to the real property in Washington, commonly known as xxx SR 302 NW, in Gig Harbor, Washington and legally described as follows: PIERCE COUNTY PARCEL NO. 0022271015; THAT PORTION OF GOVERNMENT LOT 3 IN SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 22 NORTH, RANGE 1 WEST OF THE W.M., IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH LINE OF SAID GOVERNMENT LOT 3 WITH THE SOUTHEASTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SECONDARY STATE HIGHWAY NO. 14-B;

THENCE SOUTH 42°40’59” WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE 164.98 FEET TO AN ANGLE POINT IN SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE;

THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE SOUTH 47°19’01” EAST 20 FEET AND SOUTH 42°40’59” WEST 20 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING;

THENCE SOUTH 47°19’01” EAST 282 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE CENTER LINE OF ROCKY CREEK;

THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE CENTER LINE OF ROCKY CREEK TO A LINE WHICH IS PARALLEL WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID LOT 3 AND WHICH PASSES THROUGH THE MOST NORTHERLY MEANDER CORNER OF ROCKY BAY;

THENCE ON SAID PARALLEL LINE TO SAID MEANDER CORNER;

THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE WEST MEANDER LINE ROCKY BAY;

THENCE ON SAID PARALLEL LINE TO SAID MEANDER CORNER;

THENCE SOUTHWESTERLY ALONG THE WEST MEANDER LINE OF ROCKY BAY TO A LINE PARALLEL WITH AND 580.44 FEET SOUTHWESTERLY OF, MEASURED AT RIGHT ANGLES, TO THE INITIAL COURSE OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED;

THENCE ALONG SAID PARALLEL LINE NORTH 47°19’01” WEST 470 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO SAID SOUTHWESTERLY RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF SECONDARY STATE HIGHWAY NO. 14-B;

THENCE NORTHEASTERLY ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

DATED this 7th day of February, 2023.

SHERRARD McGONAGLE TIZZANO

LIND, P.S.

Matthew A. Lind, WSBA #37179

Heidi J. Abrams, WSBA #22319

Attorneys for Plaintiff

matt@westsoundlegal.com P.O. Box 400

19717 Front Street NE Poulsbo, WA 98370

360-779-5551

IDX-971358

February 10, 17, 24, March 3, 10, 17, 2023