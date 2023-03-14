NO. 23-2-04367-2

AMENDED SUMMONS (20 DAYS)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

YALDA MOGHADAM, an individual, Plaintiff,

v. WILLIAM F. BENNETT, an individual, Defendant(s).

TO THE DEFENDANT(S): WILLIAM F. BENNETT

A lawsuit has been started against you in the above-entitled courts by Plaintiff. Plaintiff’s claim is stated in the written complaint, a copy of which is served upon you with this summons. This concerns your interest in the property located at 13711 Vickery Avenue East, Tacoma, WA 98446.

In order to defend against this lawsuit, you must respond to the complaint by stating your defense in writing, and by serving a copy upon the person signing this summons within 20 days after the service of this summons, excluding the day of service, or within 60 days of the first publication, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one where plaintiff is entitled to what is asked for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned person, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered. You may demand that the plaintiff file this lawsuit with the court. If you do so, the demand must be in writing and must be served upon the person signing this summons. Within 14 days after you serve the demand, the plaintiff must file this lawsuit with the court, or the service on you of this summons and complaint will be void. If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time. This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington and RCW 7.52.050. DATED this 13th day of March, 2023.

Wong Fleming

Vanessa Moore, WSBA No.: 52668

Attorney for Plaintiff

9840 Willows Rd NE, Suite 200

Redmond, WA 98052

Tel: (425) 869-0404

Fax: (425) 869-4050

E-mail: vmoore@wongfleming.com

IDX-973232

March 9, 16, 23, 30, April 6, 13, 2023