No. 23-2-00659-9

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

Superior Court of Washington,

County of Pierce

ATHENIA ANN SMITH

Petitioner

vs.

EMANUEL KIRCK ANDERSON

Respondent

Summons By Publication

The STATE OF WASHINGTON to:

EMANUEL KIRCK ANDERSON

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear on the 2nd day of October, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.,

at Pierce County Court, 930 Tacoma Ave. S. Room 117

Tacoma, WA 98402 or via Zoom,

and respond to the petition. If you fail to respond, an order of protection will be issued against you pursuant to RCW 7.105.310 for a minimum of one year from the date you are required to appear. A temporary order of protection has been issued against you, restraining you from the following: (contact the court for a complete copy of the Temporary Order)

[X] Do not cause any physical harm, bodily injury, assault, nonconsensual sexual conduct or nonconsensual sexual penetration, and do not harass, threaten, or stalk the protected person or any minor children residing with the protected person.

[X] Do not attempt or have any contact, including nonphysical contact, directly, indirectly, or through third parties, regardless of whether those third parties know of the order, except for service of court documents with the protected person or any minor children residing with the protected person.

[X] Do not return to or enter the protected person’s residence, workplace, school, vehicle and/or other location:

[X] Do not return to or enter the daycare or school of a minor child/ren: Austen, Emilie, Stephanie, or Isaiah

[X] Do not knowingly come within, or knowingly remain within, 1,000 feet or other distance (specify) of the protected person and the protected person’s residence, school, workplace, vehicle or other location:

[X] Do not harass, follow, monitor, keep under physical or electronic surveillance, cyber harass (as defined in RCW 9A.90.XXX), or use phone, video, audio or other electronic means to record, photograph, or track locations or communication, including digital, wire, or electronic communication, of the protected person.

A copy of the petition, notice of hearing, and temporary ex parte protection order has been filed with the clerk of this court.

Date: September 9, 2025

Petitioner’s Signature

/s/ ATHENIA SMITH

Athenia Smith

IDX-1019542

September 12, 19, 26, 2025