No.: 22-7-00009-18-Summons by Publication

Case No.: 22-7-00009-18

Notice and Summons by Publication

(Termination)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF KITSAP

JUVENILE COURT

In re the Welfare of:

David Reed Anthony D.O.B. 02/02/2013

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO:

1. Jacob Reed Anthony, Father AND TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

A Termination Petition was filed on January 21, 2022. A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: September 7, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at Kitsap County Juvenile Department, 1338 SW Old Clifton Road, Port Orchard, WA 98367. You should be present at this hearing. The courthouse is open.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, you are encouraged to participate in this hearing by Zoom as follows:

Video: https://zoom.us/j/448406187 or https://zoom.us/j and enter Meeting ID 448 406 187.

Telephone: Call any of the following numbers and then enter the Meeting ID; (253) 215-8782; (346) 248-7799; (669) 900-9128; (312) 626-6799; (646) 558-8656; (301) 715-8592. Meeting ID: 448 406 187

The hearing will determine if your parental rights to your child are terminated. If you do not appear at the hearing the court may enter an order in your absence terminating your parental rights.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Termination Petition, call DCYF at (360) 725-6700. To view information about your rights, including right to a lawyer, go to www.atg.wa.gov/TRM.aspx.

DATED this 20th day of July, 2022, by Luis Beltran, WSBS #53935, Assistant Attorney General

IDX-959519

July 26, August 2, 9, 2022