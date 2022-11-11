No. 22-5-00612-5

Summons Served by Publication (SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington

County of Pierce

In re the Adoption of:

HAILEY JAMES HANCOCK

Adoptee.

Amended Summons Served by Publication

To: John Doe The other party has asked the court to: Approve Termination of Parental Rights and Approve Adoption of the Hailey James Hancock, DOB 05/01/2012 as provided in the Petition filed on 11/07/2022 with this court. You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 30 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for. 2. Fill out a Response on this form (check the Response that matches the Petition): You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* The Administrative Office of the Courts – call: (360) 705-5328

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

Remann Hall

5501 6th Avenue

Tacoma, WA, 98406

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/Jeremy M. Swann, WSBA#39701

Attorney for Petitioners

Date: 11/4/22

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at Lawyer’s address: 317 S. Meridian

Puyallup WA 98371 lawyer’s address city state zip

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

IDX-966479

November 14, 21, 28, 2022