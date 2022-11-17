NO. 22-4-07591-8 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 22-4-07591-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(RCW 11.40.030)

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR KING COUNTY

ESTATE OF

INGER GREGERSEN, Deceased.

The Personal Representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate assets and nonprobate assets.

Date of first publication:

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Personal Representative: PAUL A. GREGERSEN

Attorney for Personal Representative: KRISTIN LILLQUIST REEDER, WSBA #29491

Address for Mailing Service: 2370 130th Avenue NE, Suite #103

Bellevue, WA 98005

(425) 861-1109

Court of probate proceedings and cause number: 22-4-07591-8 SEA

King County Superior Court

November 17, 23, December 1, 2022