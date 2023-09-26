No. 22-4-07497-1 KNT

PROBATE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In re Estate of: Masako Gates, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 19, 2023, Thomas E. Gates, original administrator of the above-captioned estate, passed away creating a vacancy. On September 21, 2023, Janet L. Gates-Cortez was appointed and has since qualified as the as the successor personal representative of the above-captioned estate. It is unknown whether the original administrator published the Notice to Creditors in the matter pursuant to RCW 11.40.030. Accordingly, the successor personal representative is publishing a Probate Notice to Creditors as though prior publication pursuant to RCW 11.40.030 never occurred. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the successor personal representative or the successor personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the successor personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.

Date of First Publication: September 26, 2023

Successor Personal Representative: Janet L. Gates-Cortez

Attorney for Successor Personal Representative:

Inge A. Fordham

Address for Mailing or Service: Fordham Law, PLLC, 3218 Sixth Avenue,

Tacoma, WA 98406

Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: King County Superior Cause No. 22-4-07497-1 KNT

IDX-984730

September 26, October, 3, 10, 2023