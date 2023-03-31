No. 22-4-06778-8-KNT-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 22-4-06778-8-KNT

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

In re the:

ESTATE OF ANN B. KNOX, Deceased

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

REGARDING VACANCY

(RCW 11.40.150)

The original personal representative, QUINNLYN STRATTON, has been removed as personal representative of the above-named estate, creating a vacancy. The Successor Personal Representative named below has been appointed as the new Personal Representative of the above-named estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Successor Personal Representative or the Successor Personal Representative’s attorney a copy of the claim at the address stated below and by filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice by the original Personal Representative as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(b), together with the time between the creation of the vacancy and the first publication of the vacancy and succession, as provided under RCW 11.40.150(2). If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

County of Residence on date of death: Pierce County, WA

Name of Publication: Tacoma Daily Index, Inc. 15 Oregon Ave, STE 101

Tacoma, WA 98409

253-627-4853

Date of First Publication: October 21, 2022

Date of Original Administrator’s Resignation: January 9, 2023

Date of First Publication of Notice of Vacancy: March 31, 2023

Successor Personal Representative:

Canaan Eilmann

Attorneys for the Personal Representative: Austin J. Nowakowski, Esq.

WSBA Bar # 51590

Moises Bejarano, Esq.

WSBA Bar # 57464

Address for Mailing or Service:

Nowakowski Legal PLLC

7826 Leary Way NE Suite 202

Redmond WA 98052

Court of Probate Proceedings:

King County Superior Court, State of Washington

Case Number: 22-4-06778-8 KNT

IDX-974326

March 31, April 7, 2023